The TJX Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 34,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 2,662 put options.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 564,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $20,695,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 268.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 403,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 294,091 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.