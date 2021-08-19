The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $368,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

TD stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

