The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WEN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,272. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.
In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
