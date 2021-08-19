The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,272. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

