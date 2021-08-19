The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $215,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

