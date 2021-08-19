Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 26.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

TBPH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,975. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

