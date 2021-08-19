Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.88. The company had a trading volume of 805,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,527. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $557.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.