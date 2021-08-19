TheStreet Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

