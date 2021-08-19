THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THK has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

