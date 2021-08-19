Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0012 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $65,893.16 and approximately $120,458.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00372621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

