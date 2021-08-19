Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

