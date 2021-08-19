Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiptree stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

