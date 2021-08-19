Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

