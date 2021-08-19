Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $263,492.10.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

