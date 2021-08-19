Toews Corp ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $215.10. 515,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,799. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.