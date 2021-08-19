Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

TOELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tokyo Electron stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.00. 93,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

