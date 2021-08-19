Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

TOELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tokyo Electron stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.00. 93,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

