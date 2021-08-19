Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

