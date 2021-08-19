Tonya Austin Sells 3,232 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79.

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20.

AtriCure stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

