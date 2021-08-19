Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $7.18 on Thursday, hitting $168.55. 649,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,208. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
