TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 3,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
