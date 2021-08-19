TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 3,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

