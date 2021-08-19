Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,513 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,833% compared to the average daily volume of 130 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 103,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.5% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

