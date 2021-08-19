Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,473 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,570% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

