Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,488 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.9% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 272,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 242,146 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 12,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

