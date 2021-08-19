Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the average daily volume of 415 call options.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

In other news, insider Cf Finance Holdings Iii, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

