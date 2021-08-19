Tranchess (CHESS) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $2.79 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess' total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

