Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

