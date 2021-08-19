TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $522.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

