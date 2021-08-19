Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,790.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and last traded at GBX 1,757.50 ($22.96), with a volume of 455065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,768 ($23.10).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,702.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

