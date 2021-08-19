Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Up 3.4%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 724 ($9.46). Approximately 348,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 601,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 745.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

