TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $6,300,700.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $880,396.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

