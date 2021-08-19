TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $6,300,700.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $880,396.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.
Shares of TNET stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $91.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
