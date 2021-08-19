TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Volume Reaches $144,911.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $144,911.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.