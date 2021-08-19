Truist Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $174.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.38. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 595,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,614,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 74,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.