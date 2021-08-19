Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

AHCO opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

