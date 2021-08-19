Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

H stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,267 shares of company stock worth $25,166,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

