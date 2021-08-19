Truist Securities Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

