Truist Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

