Truist Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.
NYSE SHO opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
