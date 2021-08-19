Trupanion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,696% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,337,240 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

TRUP stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.95. Trupanion has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

