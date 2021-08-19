Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.73. 109,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

