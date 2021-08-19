Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $469.41. 28,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

