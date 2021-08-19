Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

