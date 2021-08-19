Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

