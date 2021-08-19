Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 0.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $97.72.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.