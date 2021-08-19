Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TKLS stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Trutankless has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. It provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

