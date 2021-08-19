Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of TKLS stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Trutankless has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.
Trutankless Company Profile
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.