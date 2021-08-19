Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.96. 2,066,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,819. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.82 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

