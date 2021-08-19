TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.
NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91. TTEC has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,948 shares of company stock worth $5,508,819 in the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
