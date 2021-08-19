TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91. TTEC has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,948 shares of company stock worth $5,508,819 in the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

