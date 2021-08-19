Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 3,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $388.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.