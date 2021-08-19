TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38.
About TV Asahi
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.