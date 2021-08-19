TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

