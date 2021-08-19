Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 1,075 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $338.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

