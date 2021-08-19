U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 488,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,703. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

