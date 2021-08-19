U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 517,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,703. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

