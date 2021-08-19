U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 27,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,892. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

